Family on Henrico cold case: 'Somebody knows something. Help us.'

Two families fight through tears as they plead for help in an unsolved murder case in Henrico.

"We need closure. Our family, his family, we need closure," said Thomas Goode.

Titus Howard, 33, and Larnell Logan Junior, 25, were shot at the Colonial Apartment complex in August 2015. Police still have no idea why Howard and Logan were targeted. There are no indications either had done anything wrong. They were sitting inside, hanging out, when someone burst in and shot and killed them.

Howard’s uncle Otis Eddelton said of the killer: "Two good people are gone! You're a MONSTER!"

Nearly a year and a half later, time hasn't healed these families. Goode is Howard’s older brother and said, "it's a hurting feeling and we need closure."

Much like the other family.

"It's been two years, my family struggles with this every day," said Logan’s cousin, Daiquan Johnson.

Every day since Aug. 24, 2015, when Logan was visiting his friend Howard in the 5500 block of Pony Farm Drive. Sometime after 11 p.m., someone came into the apartment and shot and killed both of them. A friend later found their bodies, called police, and these families haven't had an answer since.

"He was everything to me. I shared 33 years with him, on this earth. I'm thankful for that and someone took that away from me, took that away from my family," Goode said.

Henrico Detective Jeff Ensor says the chatter on the street is that everyone knows who pulled the trigger.

"It's like finishing a run and you can see the finish line but you're stuck in the mud, you just can't get there. I feel like I know who did it, and we have circumstantial evidence, we have some good leads," said Ensor.

"Somebody knows something. Help us," Eddelton pleaded.

If you think you can help the families with information about this case, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

