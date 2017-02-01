Tamron Hall is leaving NBC, MSNBC

Tamron Hall is leaving NBC News and MSNBC after her contract expires this month. The move comes as NBC brings in Megyn Kelly for a new daytime show.

Hall co-hosted the 9 a.m. TODAY show with Al Roker. NBC says Roker will continue to co-host the show until a new morning lineup begins in the fall.

"The last ten years have been beyond anything I could have imagined, and I’m grateful," said Hall. "I’m also very excited about the next chapter. To all my great colleagues, I will miss you and I will be rooting for you."

Hall joined MSNBC and NBC in 2007, and became part of the TODAY team in 2014. She has also worked passionately to bring awareness to domestic violence, highlighting the issue on her show "Deadline Crime, with Tamron Hall." She earned an Edward R. Murrow Award for a story that aired on NBC News, and an Emmy in 2010 as a member of NBC News’ live inauguration coverage.

