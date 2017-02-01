Chesterfield Schools: if your kid is sick, keep them home

Chesterfield Public Schools officials say that some schools are receiving a deep cleaning due to reports of a stomach virus.

"If your child becomes sick, please keep him/her home for 24 hours after the last symptoms or until a fever is gone for 24 hours without medication," said an email from a principal to parents this week.

School officials say they're urging parents to help out by encouraging proper hand-washing at home.

There has been an increase in the norovirus in Virginia -- an illness that causes vomiting and diarrhea -- in recent weeks.

"It's a very nasty illness," said Dr. Diane Woolard of the Virginia Department of Health.

Chesterfield schools officials say children should not attend school if they have a temperature of 100 or more, or if they're experiencing norovirus-type symptoms.

