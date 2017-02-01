Beyoncé announces she is having twins - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Beyoncé announces she is having twins

By Megan Woo, Digital
Beyoncé has announced on her Instagram page on Wednesday that she is having twins.

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters

Virginia Democrats also tweeted the good news.

