Day care tells parents to get off their phone

We now live in a world where everything revolves around smartphones, so a Texas day care posted a reminder to their door. The sign went viral on Facebook.

The message says:

You are picking up your child!

GET OFF YOUR PHONE!!!!

Your child is happy to see you! Are you happy to see your child??

We have seen children trying to hand their parents their work they completed, and the parent is on the phone. We have heard a child say "Mommy, mommy, mommy..." and the parent is paying more attention to their phone than their own child.

It is appalling.

Get off your phone!!!