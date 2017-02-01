Day care tells parents to get off their phone - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Day care tells parents to get off their phone

By Megan Woo, Digital
Connect
(WWBT) -

We now live in a world where everything revolves around smartphones, so a Texas day care posted a reminder to their door. The sign went viral on Facebook.

The message says:

You are picking up your child!

GET OFF YOUR PHONE!!!!

Your child is happy to see you! Are you happy to see your child??

We have seen children trying to hand their parents their work they completed, and the parent is on the phone. We have heard a child say  "Mommy, mommy, mommy..." and the parent is paying more attention to their phone than their own child.

It is appalling.

Get off your phone!!! 

The picture, posted by Juliana Farris Mazurkewicz, was liked over 77,000 times and shared more than 1 million times.

Mazurkewicz's post has received over 7,000 comments from parents agreeing with the day care.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly