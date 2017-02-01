Chesterfield deputies: 'Breakfast is on us' if you drink and drive during the Super Bowl

The Chesterfield Sheriff's Office says "breakfast is on us" if you drink and drive on Sunday. (Source: Chesterfield Sheriff's Office)

It will be the most expensive breakfast you ever have, given to you by Chesterfield deputies if you drink and drive.

With the Super Bowl coming up this weekend, it isn't only the players on the field preparing. Local law enforcement agencies are also gearing up to crack down on drunk driving.

In a new PSA pushed out by the Chesterfield Sheriff's Office, deputies warn drivers not to drive home under the influence.

"If you decide to drive during the big game, or anytime, breakfast will be on us the next morning," says the announcer, as an actor is thrown into a jail cell.

The humor is mixed in to the serious topic, getting the point across to football fans that there is a sobering reality to drinking before getting behind the wheel.

The Virginia State Police department is also launching it's "Trooper Bowl" by increasing manpower and patrols to make sure fans get home safely.

State Police officers point out that on average during a single football game, three people will die as a result of drunk driving.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12