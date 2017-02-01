Chesterfield man arrested after pursuit of stolen vehicle

A Chesterfield man is in custody after a pursuit that ended when police say the stolen vehicle he was driving ran out of gas in Rockingham.

A Virginia State Police Trooper was heading west on Interstate 64 in Louisa at 12:31 a.m. Wednesday when a Ford Mustang sped by going 95 miles per hour in a 70-mile per hour zone. This happened at mile-marker 142.

The trooper tried to initiate a traffic stop, but police say the Mustang kept going and reached up to 130 miles per hour.

The pursuit continued west on Interstate 64 and then south on Interstate 81. The Mustang eventually ran out of gas at mile marker 202 in Rockingham County.

The driver, Daniel R. Loster, 20, of Chesterfield, was arrested without incident. He was charged with one felony count of eluding police with endangerment, one felony count of possession of burglary tools, one count of possession of marijuana, reckless driving, and for failing to dim the vehicle's high beams.

He was also served with two felony warrants out of the City of Richmond for grand larceny and stealing a motor vehicle, state police said.

Loster is being held without bond at the Central Virginia Regional Jail in Orange.

