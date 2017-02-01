State police to increase patrols on Super Bowl Sunday

Virginia State Police will be increasing their patrols for Super Bowl Sunday.

There will be several crews across the metro Richmond area from 4 p.m. on Sunday through 2 a.m. on Monday patrolling the interstates and catching impaired and reckless drivers.

“Super Bowl Sunday is a day of celebration, but we want to remind fans enjoying the big game to celebrate safely and responsibly,” said Captain Steven L. Chumley, Virginia State Police Richmond Division Commander. “Driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs is never a smart play, which is why our troopers will be out specifically patrolling for impaired drivers.”

On average, during a single football game, three people will die as a result of drunk driving, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

In 2015, 10,265 people nationwide lost their lives in drunk driving crashes, Virginia State Police said in a press release.

Here are some tips on how to get home safely:

Even one drink can impair your judgment and increase the risk of getting arrested for driving drunk—or worse, the risk of having a crash.

If you will be drinking, make a plan ahead of time. Designate a sober driver before the party begins.

If you have been drinking, do not drive. Call a taxi or rideshare services, such as Lyft or Uber, phone a sober friend or family member, or just stay put.

