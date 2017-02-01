State police to increase patrols on Super Bowl Sunday

A young woman in Rawlings says she evaded a deadly freak accident during Friday morning’s storm by two feet.More >>
Some people don't have extra money to spend for services or things they need. That's where bartering can help.More >>
Chesterfield-based Steam Bell Works is in lease negotiations to launch a new brewery located at 1527 and 1529 W. Main St.More >>
An airport official says a cargo plane contracted by UPS has gone off the runway and over a hillside at a West Virginia airport.More >>
Forty-three people are facing a total of 743 indictments in Henrico resulting from a year-plus long investigation into illegal cigarette trafficking resulting in millions of dollars worth of cigarettes, according to Henrico police.More >>
Her mother and her school's principal encouraged her to become the first in the school's history to earn a bachelor degree while still in high school.More >>
A California family says they were booted from a Delta flight in a dispute over a seat they bought.More >>
According to the affidavit, Megan Sloan left her Facebook logged in on another teacher's computer. That other teacher saw a conversation in which Sloan was talking about selling and using heroin.More >>
Two Evansville parents are facing drug and child neglect charges. Cameron and Holly Reine were arrested Tuesday and are being held in jail without bond.More >>
"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world and theMore >>
The Laurens County Sheriff's Office said two people are injured and deputies were searching for an armed and dangerous suspect after an incident at a plant in Fountain Inn on Friday morning.More >>
A chaotic scene at an apartment complex is under investigation after a fight led to some angry residents using their vehicles as weapons.More >>
Attorney General Jim Hood announced Friday that nearly 6,000 Mississippians are eligible for federal student loan cancellation.More >>
A dangerous bacterial disease has pet owners everywhere worried about the safety of their animals. Potentially deadly to both humans and canines, Leptospirosis is found across the country.More >>
