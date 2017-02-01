Central VA athletes make their school picks on National Signing Day

Central Virginia athletes are taking part in National Signing Day on Wednesday. (Source: NBC12) (WWBT) -
Athletes from Central Virginia are making their college choices official Wednesday during National Signing Day.
Throughout the day, we'll have updates on the athletes and the schools they're choosing here and online.
Here's a look at the athletes from the region and the schools they've chosen:
CHARLESTON
Calvin Martin
CHOWAN
Trey Fortune
Willie Harkless
CHRISTOPHER NEWPORT
Jamani Jones
Tre Smith
GEORGE WASHINGTON
Simon Fitch (soccer)
HAMPTON
Glaster Ellis
HAMPDEN-SYDNEY
Ben Mahone
HOWARD
Aaron Motley
JAMES MADISON
Clayton Cheatham
Michael Greene
Cordell Mattox
Nik Nunez
KENT STATE
Zayin West
LOUISVILLE
Mekhi Becton
LIBERTY
Frank Boyd
MICHIGAN
Jess Speight
NORFOLK STATE
Nick Ackies
Tavien Blackwell
Juwan Carter
Rell Coley
C.J. Jones
Shedric McCall
Isaiah Winstead
N.C. STATE
Isaiah Moore
OLD DOMINION
Jack Miller
PENN STATE
Ellis Brooks
RANDOLPH MACON
Mike Avent
Jordan Hall
SHAW
Christian Belazquez
Khari Edemson
Nasir Hines
SHENENDOAH
Denzel Mallory
STEPHENSON
Orion Twitty
TOWSON
Nygil Johnson
UVA - WISE
Chris Thaxton
VIRGINIA TECH
Rayshard Ashby
VIRGINIA STATE
Colby Brewer
De'Andre Henderson
Justice Mayo
VIRGINIA UNION
Bryan Epps
James Jackson
Jaiden Reavis
Jordan Wall
D'Angelo Williams
Woodie Windborn
WASHINGTON & LEE
Trey Laughlin
Sam Murphy
Andrew Ryan
WILLIAM & MARY
Nathan Evans
Jake Johnston
