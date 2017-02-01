Central VA athletes make their school picks on National Signing - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Central VA athletes make their school picks on National Signing Day

Central Virginia athletes are taking part in National Signing Day on Wednesday. (Source: NBC12) Central Virginia athletes are taking part in National Signing Day on Wednesday. (Source: NBC12)
(WWBT) -

Athletes from Central Virginia are making their college choices official Wednesday during National Signing Day. 

Throughout the day, we'll have updates on the athletes and the schools they're choosing here and online.

Be sure to follow NBC12's Marc Davis and Matt Estreich on Twitter for additional details. 

  • MOBILE USERS: Click here to see more photos from National Signing Day

Here's a look at the athletes from the region and the schools they've chosen: 

CHARLESTON
Calvin Martin

CHOWAN
Trey Fortune
Willie Harkless

CHRISTOPHER NEWPORT
Jamani Jones 
Tre Smith

GEORGE WASHINGTON
Simon Fitch (soccer)

HAMPTON
Glaster Ellis

HAMPDEN-SYDNEY
Ben Mahone

HOWARD
Aaron Motley

JAMES MADISON
Clayton Cheatham
Michael Greene
Cordell Mattox
Nik Nunez

KENT STATE
Zayin West

LOUISVILLE
Mekhi Becton

LIBERTY
Frank Boyd

MICHIGAN
Jess Speight

NORFOLK STATE
Nick Ackies
Tavien Blackwell
Juwan Carter
Rell Coley
C.J. Jones
Shedric McCall
Isaiah Winstead 

N.C. STATE
Isaiah Moore

OLD DOMINION
Jack Miller

PENN STATE
Ellis Brooks 

RANDOLPH MACON
Mike Avent
Jordan Hall

SHAW
Christian Belazquez 
Khari Edemson
Nasir Hines 

SHENENDOAH
Denzel Mallory

STEPHENSON
Orion Twitty

TOWSON
Nygil Johnson

UVA - WISE
Chris Thaxton 

VIRGINIA TECH
Rayshard Ashby

VIRGINIA STATE
Colby Brewer
De'Andre Henderson
Justice Mayo

VIRGINIA UNION
Bryan Epps 
James Jackson
Jaiden Reavis
Jordan Wall
D'Angelo Williams
Woodie Windborn

WASHINGTON & LEE
Trey Laughlin
Sam Murphy 
Andrew Ryan

WILLIAM & MARY
Nathan Evans
Jake Johnston

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly