Central VA athletes make their school picks on National Signing Day

Athletes from Central Virginia are making their college choices official Wednesday during National Signing Day.

Throughout the day, we'll have updates on the athletes and the schools they're choosing here and online.

Here's a look at the athletes from the region and the schools they've chosen:

CHARLESTON

Calvin Martin

CHOWAN

Trey Fortune

Willie Harkless

CHRISTOPHER NEWPORT

Jamani Jones

Tre Smith

GEORGE WASHINGTON

Simon Fitch (soccer)

HAMPTON

Glaster Ellis

HAMPDEN-SYDNEY

Ben Mahone

HOWARD

Aaron Motley

JAMES MADISON

Clayton Cheatham

Michael Greene

Cordell Mattox

Nik Nunez

KENT STATE

Zayin West

LOUISVILLE

Mekhi Becton

LIBERTY

Frank Boyd

MICHIGAN

Jess Speight

NORFOLK STATE

Nick Ackies

Tavien Blackwell

Juwan Carter

Rell Coley

C.J. Jones

Shedric McCall

Isaiah Winstead

N.C. STATE

Isaiah Moore

OLD DOMINION

Jack Miller

PENN STATE

Ellis Brooks

RANDOLPH MACON

Mike Avent

Jordan Hall

SHAW

Christian Belazquez

Khari Edemson

Nasir Hines

SHENENDOAH

Denzel Mallory

STEPHENSON

Orion Twitty

TOWSON

Nygil Johnson

UVA - WISE

Chris Thaxton

VIRGINIA TECH

Rayshard Ashby

VIRGINIA STATE

Colby Brewer

De'Andre Henderson

Justice Mayo

VIRGINIA UNION

Bryan Epps

James Jackson

Jaiden Reavis

Jordan Wall

D'Angelo Williams

Woodie Windborn

WASHINGTON & LEE

Trey Laughlin

Sam Murphy

Andrew Ryan

WILLIAM & MARY

Nathan Evans

Jake Johnston

