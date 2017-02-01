Hanover Sheriff's Office warns of phone scam involving gift cards

The Hanover County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about recent phone scams involving gift cards.

They say the suspects will ask for money or gift cards to help a family member out of jail to obtain funds for a police department regarding a recent criminal charge or to fix a computer problem.

Deputies say the suspect will try to convince the victim that there are consequences if the money is not paid.

They have investigated all of the incidents and say they are fictitious events in an attempt to get money from the victim.

When a phone scam happens, it appears the suspect will have more information about the victim than they really do. Many scam suspects are able to obtain the victim's name and number but do not have any additional information about the victim that is not already publicly available.

Phone scams rarely result in any actual threat or potential harm to the victim, deputies say.

They are reminding everyone to never give out financial information over the phone or send money or gift cards to anyone that claims they are collecting money on behalf of a family member, government entity, or private organization.

If you receive a call and it appears to be a scam, please contact the Hanover County Sheriff's Office at (804) 365-6140 and do not give the caller any personal information.

