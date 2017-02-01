Lanes of Broad St. to be closed in Downtown Richmond due to GRTC Pulse Project

Lanes of Broad Street will be closed from Scott's Addition to First Street on Wednesday due to the GRTC Pulse Project.

This could impact you if your commute takes you through downtown, and this could also affect basketball fans headed to the VCU and University of Richmond game Wednesday night at the Siegel Center.

Here's what you need to know.

The median and inside lanes of Broad Street, from Hamilton Street to First Street will be closed until the GRTC Pulse median stations in the area are built.

GRTC Pulse is the city's new high capacity rapid transit system.

While construction is going on, not only will the lanes be closed, but the lanes will be shifted in areas where median stations are being built. There will be orange barrels, signs, fences, and concrete barriers guiding drivers through the construction zone but also to keep construction workers safe.

GRTC wants to remind drivers to slow down and watch out for workers and pedestrians.

Please remember to stay off the phone when driving through construction zones.

If you accidentally hit any equipment, such as an orange barrel, please call the GRTC Pulse Construction Hotline at (804) 980-0084.

While this phase of construction is expected to take several weeks, there are multiple other GRTC Pulse stations that will be built across Richmond over the next few months.

The entire project is expected to be up and running by October.

