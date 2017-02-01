VA mom, son still missing; protective order issued against father

TSoul competes in the Top 11 on 'The Voice'

A teenage girl and her baby are missing in Fairfax, and police now believe they may have left out of fear of the baby's father.

Lizzy Lizbeth Rivera Colindres, 16, and her 5-month-old son Aidan David Castillo Rivera were last seen at their home on Rhoden Court in Springfield on Jan. 14.

"There is a protective order issued against him," Fairfax Police said Tuesday about the baby's father, 18-year-old Jose Castillo Rivas.

Police told WRC earlier this month that Rivas, who is 18, may have ties to gangs.

"As more time passes, we become more concerned for Lizzy and her baby's welfare," police said Tuesday in a Facebook post.

Colindres is Hispanic, 5'6" tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. Rivera has black hair and brown eyes. He weighs 14 pounds.

Rivas is Hispanic, 5'9" tall and weighs about 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Fairfax County Police Department at 703-691-2131.

