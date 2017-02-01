Huguenot HS football player survives being shot 7 times

A Huguenot High School football player shot seven times in South Richmond early Wednesday is expected to survive, according to his family.

The 17-year-old senior underwent surgery after being shot in his neck, stomach leg and arm around 1 a.m. at the Greystone Place Apartments. Investigators say two men forced their way into the residence on Afton Avenue, near Bellemeade Road and Jefferson Davis Highway, but relatives say he was not the gunman's intended target.

The teen was in critical condition with life-threatening injuries at the hospital, but relatives say he is now recovering.

The victim reported the suspects wore dark clothing, masks, and gloves.

Police spent the overnight hours scouring the area and knocking on doors to search for answers. They say there is no motive for the shooting at this time.



Anyone with any information is asked to call Richmond police at 804-646-5112.

