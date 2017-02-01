NOW ON NBC12: Boy in hospital after a shooting in S. Richmond - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

NOW ON NBC12: Boy in hospital after a shooting in S. Richmond

By Megan Woo, Digital
Connect
(WWBT) -

A boy is in the hospital after a shooting in South Richmond. Allison Norlian has more.

Plus, Andrew Freiden has the latest on the chances of snow this for this upcoming Sunday.

And, a mother and her son from Northern Virginia have been missing for over two weeks. Sarah Bloom has the information.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly