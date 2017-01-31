VCU student from Iraq responds to VA taking President to court over travel ban

President Trump's pick for the high court comes the same day the Commonwealth of Virginia took a bold step against Trump. The Governor and Attorney General announced legal action in response to the President's controversial travel ban.

Wednesday afternoon, students at VCU will gather for what they call a Global Café, highlighting the different cultures that make this student body unique.

When it comes to the President's Travel ban, some foreign students feel they're not being celebrated but shunned.

"This is my country. I'm not saying my second country now. I say United States is my country," said Ali Allami.

Many would consider the 37-year-old the ideal family man.

"I [did not want] to see one of my kids kidnapped, so we moved to the U.S.," he explained.

Allami left Iraq and brought his three children to America three years ago. While here, his wife gave birth to little Imran.

"What do you want to be in the future? A doctor. What about you? An engineer like my dad," he asked his children as they responded.

Allami came here for a better life. He's a grad student at VCU studying computer science. He even worked as a contractor for the U.S. Army.

"What if you wanted to go visit your mom and dad right now?” NBC 12 asked.

"No, I can't even if they told me my father is sick, I am afraid or scared I will not come back in," he responded.

It's a reality that led to a massive protest at VCU Monday, catching the attention of Virginia's Attorney General one day later.

"Make no mistake. The Commonwealth of Virginia and our people are already being harmed by this ban," Mark Herring said.

He stood side-by-side with Governor McAuliffe announcing legal action filed in federal court against President Trump in response to the travel ban.

"This order is unlawful, unconstitutional and un-American," Herring added.

It finds students like Allami feeling baffled and trapped.

"My father, I told him, I cannot come if you need me or if you need any help from me because you know the situation that happened in the U.S. I hope it can be fixed soon…I come to stay here. I'm not coming to make problems and leave. I have four kids. They all study here," he said.

VCU's President recently released a statement saying Mr. Trump's order has caused confusion and uncertainty. Governor McAuliffe is calling it a courageous move to take this matter to court. State Republicans call the lawsuit "grandstanding."

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

