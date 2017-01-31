State Republicans call AG's lawsuit "grandstanding"

Several states are pursuing legal action following President Donald Trump's executive order restricting refugees and immigration - and now Virginia has joined the list.

Republicans say adding Virginia to the lawsuit is unnecessary.

"The case is going on, this appears to me to be much about grandstanding and political gain, rather than actually intervening for a real cause," Republican state Senator Bill Stanley said.

Attorney General Mark Herring is running for reelection this year. Sen. Stanley sees Tuesday's action as more about that – rather than the cause itself. The senator says the cases already filed by other states should be enough.

"When you add parties to a case, you add time to a case," said Sen. Stanley. "When you add time to a case, those are briefs that are written with time to respond, the case drags on. So if he's hoping to speed up the process, General Herring is going about it in the wrong matter, in my opinion."

NBC12 Legal Analyst Steve Benjamin disagrees with that, saying there's strength in numbers. He adds, more cases opens up a better development of facts.

The state GOP rebutted Herring's speech by demanding specifics on what he and Governor Terry McAuliffe called "unconstitutional."

The governor appeared on "Hardball" with Chris Matthews Tuesday night addressing that.

"It violates the First Amendment, the Fifth Amendment, the Equal Protection Clause, the Due Process Clause, the Establishment Clause - and it can't stand," McAuliffe said on national TV.

The president's executive order is temporary. President Trump has ordered agencies to review the immigration and refugee process during this time.

Sen. Stanley says the temporary stay or ban, as it's been called, is reasonable.

"We may see some modifications, as this develops, but what it seems like we're doing - some people seem so shocked because he's keeping his campaign promises," said Sen. Stanley. "It's not like nobody knew he was going to do this. Our president has been saying he was going to do this since he won the nomination."

This all has precedent. New presidents signing orders that callback to their campaign platforms and - as of recent presidents - attorneys general suing them. Republican attorneys general sued President Obama for his health insurance overhaul minutes after he signed it and over his rules to limit power plant emissions even before the details were final.

