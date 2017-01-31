Tickets on sale for last Ringling Bros. Circus show in Richmond

Tickets are now on sale for the last time Ringling Bros. Circus will be in Richmond.

Nine shows are expected at the Richmond Coliseum between March 23 and March 26.

The circus is closing after nearly 150 years. The company cited declining attendance, combined with high operating costs, changing public tastes and prolonged battles with animal rights groups all contributing to its demise.

In May of 2016, after a long and costly legal battle, the company removed the elephants from the shows and sent the animals to live on a conservation farm in Central Florida. Attendance has been dropping for 10 years, said COO Juliette Feld, but when the elephants left, there was a "dramatic drop" in ticket sales.

"We know now that one of the major reasons people came to Ringling Bros. was getting to see elephants," she said.

