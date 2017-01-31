1 fatality, multiple injuries after dump truck crashes in Petersburg

Police are on the scene of a fatal crash on Route 460 near Wagner Rd that has closed all eastbound and westbound lanes in the area.

The crash happened around 5:44 p.m. Police say two dump trucks were traveling on Route 460 when one of the drivers failed to see the light at the intersection had changed. The dump truck struck a vehicle that had the right of way on Wagner Road, killing a 23-year-old woman.

That same dump truck then hit two other vehicles before running off the road into a swamp.

Police say at least four people, including a child, had minor injuries. No word on what charges the driver faces at this time.

Route 460 was closed for nine hours and has since reopened.

