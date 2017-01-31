Acts of Kindness: Chesterfield teacher honored by former student

When a former student put out a Facebook call for help, a Chesterfield teacher was there to assist with a big move, even though they hadn’t seen each other in over a decade.

The long-time educator says his students will always be his kids, and he’ll be there to celebrate their successes as well as in times of sorrow.

Our camera was rolling as the former student surprised the teacher with $300 and our "Acts of Kindness" recognition.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12