Acts of Kindness: Chesterfield teacher honored by former student

When a former student put out a Facebook call for help, a Chesterfield teacher was there to assist with a big move, even though they hadn’t seen each other in over a decade.
The long-time educator says his students will always be his kids, and he’ll be there to celebrate their successes as well as in times of sorrow.
Our camera was rolling as the former student surprised the teacher with $300 and our "Acts of Kindness" recognition.
Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved
5710 Midlothian Turnpike
Richmond, VA 23225
(804) 230-1212
publicfile@nbc12.com
(804) 230-1212EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.