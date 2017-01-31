President Trump picks Neil Gorsuch for SCOTUS seat

President Donald Trump has announced Neil Gorsuch as his pick to fill the vacant seat on the U.S. Supreme Court during a press conference on Tuesday.

The two top choices were Gorsuch and Thomas Hardiman. They were both summoned to Washington ahead of the announcement.

Gorsuch, 49, serves on the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver. A conservative with a writer's flair and polished legal pedigree, Gorsuch will be the youngest Supreme Court nominee in a quarter-century.

Gorsuch would fill the vacant ninth seat of Antonin Scalia, who passed away last year. Republicans prevented former President Obama from appointing U.S. Circuit Court Judge Merrick Garland for the vacancy, saying that the seat should be filled after the election.

Senator Tim Kaine released a statement Tuesday night which reads in part:

The actions of the Trump Administration over the past week raise the stakes to an even higher level. In considering Judge Gorsuch's nomination and observing his confirmation hearing, I intend to carefully scrutinize his temperament and record, particularly on civil rights and other Constitutional guarantees.

