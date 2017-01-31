House fire in Henrico displaces 3

Three people are out of a home after a fire in Henrico on Tuesday.

The fire started around 5:14 p.m. in the 5300 block of Michael Avenue. Crews say the fire started in the kitchen, but the cause remains under investigation.

No one was injured in the fire. The Red Cross is assisting the three adults that were living in the home.

