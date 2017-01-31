Virginia sues Trump administration over immigration restrictions

Virginia Attorney General Mark R. Herring and Gov. Terry McAuliffe announced Tuesday afternoon the Commonwealth would join a lawsuit against the Trump administration over the executive order restricting refugees and immigration.

Virginia joins Washington, Massachusetts and New York in taking major legal action against the administration over the restrictions. Other states could soon follow suit.

Attorney General Herring said the Commonwealth filed a motion to intervene in the lawsuit Aziz v. Trump in the Eastern District of Virginia, calling the executive order "unlawful, unconstitutional and un-American."

Several Republican attorneys general made it a practice to routinely file lawsuits against the policies of former President Barack Obama, reports the AP.

"I have been notified by scores of companies who are now worried about their employees," said Governor McAuliffe. "This is not the United States of America that we know"

The lawsuit follows a letter sent Sunday by 17 Democratic attorneys general saying they would fight the order.

