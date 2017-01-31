Missing man last seen in Henrico has been found safe

A missing man, who was last seen in Henrico, has been found safe, according to police.

Curtis D. Prioleau, 34, was last seen driving a 2005 black Jeep Cherokee with New Jersey license plates. He was supposedly traveling to Newport News when he was reported missing on Jan. 26.

