Jasmine Turner is a general assignment reporter for NBC 12 News. She joined the team in October 2016.

Jasmine was born and raised in Henrico County, and attended The Richmond Montessori School and The Collegiate School. Her college years were spent at Elon University, where she graduated with a degree in Broadcast Journalism.

Before returning to Richmond, Jasmine was a multimedia journalist and weekend anchor for WECT News in Wilmington, North Carolina.

Jasmine is ecstatic to be back in the River City, and when she's not on the air, she loves to sing, shop and travel. You can also find her spending time with friends and family, and her rescue dog Libbie!

To meet more NBC12 staff members, see our About NBC12 page.