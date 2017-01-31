Missing Richmond teen found safe - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Missing Richmond teen found safe

By Shawn Maclauchlan, Senior Digital Content Producer
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

The Aware Foundation says missing teen Brianna Holley has been found safe.

