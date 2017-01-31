Store manager in Colonial Heights credits homeless woman for saving her life

A store manager is thankful to be alive, after collapsing from a heart attack in the parking lot last week.

Phyllis Hicks works at the Kangaroo off Temple Avenue. On Tuesday, she thought she was having an asthma attack and walked out to her car for medicine. She ended up collapsing, calling out for help.

Nearby, Maria Proffit was parked in her truck, which doubles as her home.

She heard Hicks and jumped out of her car to help. She was able to get someone to call 911, and stayed with Phyllis until help arrived.

"Her last words to me before she passed out were 'I don't want to die' and then she seemed to lose color in her face," said Proffit.

Now, Hicks wants to help repay Proffit for her selfless act.

While Proffit doesn't see herself as a hero, many people are stopping by to thank her, including Hicks' family. They've created a GoFundMe to raise money for her to find a home. They are also bringing Proffit to a local Wells Fargo to create an account in her name for donations.

Proffit lost her home after losing her significant other.

"He passed away....I lost the house eleven months later," shared Proffit . She works part-time but has been unable to afford a house.

According to Hicks, her place of employment will give her more hours once she has a place to live.

NBC12 reporter Stephanie Robusto is working with a friend of the family to find an apartment for Proffit. The family is trying to secure funds so she will have enough money for a deposit and utilities.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12