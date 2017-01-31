Google: Most searched Super Bowl foods in each state - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Google: Most searched Super Bowl foods in each state

By Megan Woo, Digital
The Super Bowl is coming up this weekend, which means all kinds of food and parties.

Google released their list of most-searched Super Bowl foods by each state. It turns out that Virginia is all about the buffalo chicken dip.

Click here to get the recipe for buffalo wing dip.

If you are interested to see what's popular in other states, you can click here.

