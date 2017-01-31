UR faculty, staff sign statement opposing President Trump's executive order

Over 300 faculty and staff members of the University of Richmond signed a statement opposing President Trump's executive order limiting travel from seven countries.

"The signatories of the statement oppose and denounce President Trump’s recent executive order and all hateful and discriminatory acts directed toward Muslims, Jews, women, Latinos, African-Americans, people with disabilities, LGBTQ people, and others," two university faculty members said in an email.

The faculty members added they wanted their statement to be shared by the Richmond community so that "those who feel threatened and targeted by recent acts have a sense of the strong support that exists among the University of Richmond’s faculty and staff."

"It is our hope that the University can be a positive force in our community, defending the rights and liberties of all people and the rule of law upon which freedom and equality rest," the faculty members added.

Here is the full statement:

We, the undersigned faculty and staff, unequivocally reject and condemn President Trump’s executive actions to: limit travel from seven Muslim countries, freeze the U.S. refugee program, and vilify immigrants who live and work peacefully in the United States. More broadly, we denounce the hateful and discriminatory language and threats, including recent incidents directed against Muslims, Jews, women, Latinos, African-Americans, people with disabilities, LGBTQ people, and others. We stand ready to defend the rights and liberties of our diverse community and the rule of law upon which freedom and equality rest. We affirm our commitment to support the dissemination of accurate knowledge about immigrants and refugees and to understand all facets of diversity. We remain fully committed to the core values of social justice, diversity, equity, and inclusivity, values that we believe are shared by the majority of those who live in the United States of America. We will defend those values with respect to our campus and home communities. In this endeavor, we stand in solidarity with faculty, programs, and endeavors at the University of Richmond along with the many other Liberal Arts Colleges and Research Universities committed to fostering environments that value the dignity, worth, and contributions of all individuals. We strongly support President Ronald Crutcher’s Sunday statement and we encourage him to continue to express the University of Richmond’s institutional commitment to an inclusive model of democracy by forcefully denouncing hateful speech, violent acts of intolerance, and discrimination. This reaffirms the university’s core values as they relate to the “sustain[ability] of a collaborative learning and research community that supports the personal development of its members and the creation of new knowledge.” As faculty members and scholars, we care deeply about the welfare of all our community members, and particularly our most vulnerable students. We ask President Crutcher to continue to voice the University’s commitment to supporting all members of our diverse community.

