Longhorn Steakhouse in Chesterfield to reopen after fire

Fire officials say the blaze at Longhorn Steakhouse in Chesterfield started at a dumpster. (Source: Chesterfield Fire)

A Longhorn Steakhouse in Chesterfield will re-open for dinner after a fire during the lunch hour forced everyone to evacuate the building.

Firefighters battled the blaze at the restaurant on Hancock Village Street, which is near Hull Street Road and Winterpock Road, on Tuesday afternoon. The fire started at a dumpster and spread to the building.

About 30 people -- 10 employees and 20 customers -- were evacuated during the fire.

"We are extremely thankful that we were able to evacuate the restaurant and grateful that everyone is safe," said Communications Manager Hunter Robinson. ?"We offer our most sincere gratitude to the first responders that helped extinguish this fire. We have received the proper approvals, and will re-open the restaurant tonight at 4 p.m."

The damage to the building is not known at this time. There are no reports of injuries.?

