Missing Williamsburg girl found safe

An 11-year-old who was reported missing in Williamsburg on Tuesday morning has been found safe, according to a spokesperson with the city of Williamsburg.

Chazmin Crew was initially reported missing after she left leaving Berkeley Middle School and went into a nearby wooded area, according to WAVY.

She was reported as being found and unharmed just after 12:15 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12