NASA Langley to hold exhibit in Richmond

NASA Langley will have a traveling exhibit in Richmond that highlights the 100th anniversary of the Langley Research Center in Hampton. The organization says this will be the first appearance of this centennial exhibit.

The exhibit will have "an interactive journey through a century of NASA Langley’s aeronautics, science and space achievements," NASA Langley said in a press release.

The exhibit will be housed inside an 18-wheeler, located in the parking lot at the corner of Ninth and E. Broad streets and will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1, and Thursday, Feb. 2.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12