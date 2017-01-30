Hundreds of protesters in Richmond push support for 'sanctuary cities'

Hundreds of people in Richmond are calling on politicians to step up to help protect sanctuary cities. Protesters took to the streets Downtown in response to another executive order which would block funding to areas harboring illegal immigrants.

Although police were on hand for crowd control, tonight's protests remained peaceful - no violence or arrests, but a lot of emotion from those who say this is an issue of humanity over hate.

"We need to stick together," said Will Sehl.

With his younger brother standing behind him, 9-year-old Will Sehl is joining a crusade.

"Even though were not an immigrant family and it doesn't affect us personally, it's our responsibility to stand up for the rights of others," said mother Christy Sehl.

"People stare at you differently," said 17-year-old Dana Colin.

Her parents brought her here from Mexico when she was just a baby.

"They wanted something better for me, a future for me, not to have the life they had over there," said Colin.

She says far too often, her quest for a better life has resulted in hate from others.

"And you can see by the look in their eyes, they're judging you and saying you don't deserve to be here," said Colin. "You want to go up to that person and say 'I'm not like that. Let me show you how I really am and don't put the label on me without you really knowing me.'"

It's why she's comforted by the hundreds here to protest President Trump's decision to penalize localities that harbor illegal immigrants.

Organizers here say they understand the importance and the concept of laws, but as one protester put it, what about showing some compassion?

"Little kids shouldn't have to worry about their parents being taken away from them, or them not being able to see them, or go to school and wonder if I'm going to go home and worry about my parents being there or not being there. Am I going to be alone? Am I going to be in somebody else's hands?" said Colin.

A fear little Will won't ever experience, so he's standing in solidarity for his classmates who do.

"On the way here, we said it's important we do this so we can look back on history and remember that we were on the right side," said Christy Sehl.

We're already seeing national implications from this move. Chicago's mayor objected, telling immigrants "you're welcome here." The CEO of Starbucks said he will work to hire refugees and immigrants - causing many Trump supporters to suggest boycotting the coffee giant.

