Richmond continues trend with deadliest month in last 3 years

Investigators were on the scene Monday morning following Sunday night's shooting. (Source: NBC12)

Richmond continues to see the homicide rate grow after experiencing the deadliest year in a decade in 2016.

Richmond Police have worked eight homicides this month - that ties the deadliest month of the last three years. Richmond hasn't had a single month in that time without at least one homicide.

The leader of United Communities Against Crime, Charles Willis, says city leaders are doing what they can.

"It's devastating, it's hurtful, it's painful," said Willis.

Richmond Police say they're still investigating the city's most recent shooting death. 21-year-old Mikequan Blakey was shot and killed in the 1000 block of Forestview School Drive on the city's southside. Police say there were reports of random gunfire and aren't calling this a homicide - but a death investigation.

"The way to decrease the homicide rate in Richmond, is to participate actively in violence prevention," said Willis.

Willis says he just met with city leaders about ways to increase active crime prevention techniques.

Since the start of 2014, the deadliest month was October 2014, when Richmond had eight homicides. This month already tied that number.

"This is our problem here, this is the community's problem," said Willis.

Willis says the community can't blame leadership, saying it falls on us to resolve conflicts without it ending in another crime scene.

"We are one city, this is Richmond, Virginia, one city - our city. We have to take care of our city," said Willis.

Richmond Police say they still need help from you to figure out what happened in the shooting death of Blakey on Forestview School Road. If you have any information that can help, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

