Man found stabbed in Richmond

Richmond Police are investigating after a man was found stabbed Monday night.

The victim was found around 8:13 p.m. in the 1200 block of Claiborne Street with a stab wound to the leg. He was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police do not have any suspects at this time. Call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 if you have any information that can help.

