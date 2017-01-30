Man shot in arm after South Richmond home invasion, attempted robbery

A man was taken to the hospital after he was shot in a home invasion and attempted robbery in South Richmond on Monday.

It happened around 8:40 p.m. in the 5100 block of Orcutt Lane.

Police say the suspect attempted to break into the home and rob the people living inside. The suspect was confronted by someone inside the home when the victim was shot.

The victim suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the arm.

Police have not said if anything was stolen, and they currently do not have any information on a suspect or motive.

Call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 if you have any information that can help.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12