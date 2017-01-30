Man shot in arm after South Richmond home invasion, attempted robbery

Neighbors in Ginter Park spoke with Mayor Stoney on Wednesday night, about their concerns over plans for an apartment complex by Union Presbyterian Seminary.More >>
Neighbors in Ginter Park spoke with Mayor Stoney on Wednesday night, about their concerns over plans for an apartment complex by Union Presbyterian Seminary.More >>
A backup spanned about five miles on the northbound side of Chippenham Parkway in Richmond due to an accident.More >>
A backup spanned about five miles on the northbound side of Chippenham Parkway in Richmond due to an accident.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
NBC12 is teaming up with Radio One for the 10th annual "Send A Kid To Camp" radiothon.More >>
NBC12 is teaming up with Radio One for the 10th annual "Send A Kid To Camp" radiothon.More >>
There are heavy delays on Interstate 95 North in Richmond near Maury and Franklin streets.More >>
There are heavy delays on Interstate 95 North in Richmond near Maury and Franklin streets.More >>