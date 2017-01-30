Sen. Kaine: Trump's immigration restrictions are 'a religious test'

U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine says President Trump's executive order on immigration travel restrictions is "shameful" and not representative of Virginia.

"This has been a disturbing weekend," Kaine said at the press conference. "We are a welcoming state."

Kaine said Trump's action "are a religious test" that "Trump said he would do as a candidate."

Kaine said at an event in Blacksburg on Sunday he talked to a family who helped Syrian refugees. There is a "welcoming attitude" toward refugees in Blacksburg, he said. Kaine also said that students at Virginia Tech are unable to get back to school because of Trump's executive order.

"These are victims of the worst humanitarian crime, the worst humanitarian crisis since WWII," said Kaine, "and when we have been at our best turned to victims of atrocities rather to do what we can safely to welcome them in?"

Kaine says Americans must stand up for First Amendment values.

