Henrico man posts to Facebook about losing father, gets arrested for murder

A father is dead, shot in his own home. Henrico Police are calling the homicide a domestic-related incident. Neighbors say it was the man’s son who is accused of shooting him.

The call came in as a shooting around 7:50 on Friday evening. Henrico Police and Fire rushed to the scene, the family’s home on Francistown Road. Inside, they found 61-year-old George Quarles Jones, Jr suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Just after midnight, Jamare Jones posted to social media, pleading for prayers. His Facebook post read, "I need some prayer right now…..I lost my dad."

As condolences poured in, police pored over evidence collected from the scene. On Monday, they arrested 23-year-old Jamare Jones.

He is now charged with one count of second degree murder in this domestic related incident. Neighbors said there were no warning signs, and that the family seemed to be a close unit. They said Jamare lived with his parents in their Henrico home.

However, over the last five years, Henrico Police were called to the house eight times. Four of those calls were for disorderly or domestic situations, but not necessarily between the father and son.

In 2013, one call was for a disorderly situation.

In 2014, there were four calls. One was domestic, one for phone calls, and two were animal calls.

In 2016, there was a call for a disorderly situation, and one for phone calls.

The final call, in 2017, was for the shooting.

Now, the family is left preparing for a funeral and a court case, as Jamare Jones remains behind bars in the Henrico County Jail.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12