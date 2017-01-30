Curt Autry ranks #2 in top TV reporters and anchors on social media in 2016

NBC12's Curt Autry has ranked #2 in Share Rocket's top 10 TV reporters and anchors on social media in 2016.

Here's what they had to say:

Curt Autry is nothing if not opinionated. As you can see here and here, he’s not afraid to share his personal opinions about new events on social media. With his voice on the platform, there’s never any question who is posting and he is quick to make clear his page is his. Sometimes it’s hilarious, often it’s informative, and nearly every time it’s punctuated by unique, laugh-out-loud hashtags. Autry shares a lot of missing pets (and often their reunions with their owners), but he always errs on the side of caution, journalistically, when sharing posts. Say what you will about the content in some of his posts or the opinions he states publicly, but he clearly has forged a great connection with an audience that gets him. A fellow journalist who apparently doesn’t get it told a friend that Autry could “post a pic of a bear taking a dump in the woods and it would still get a thousand likes.” Autry got word of it and posted exactly that. The other journalist was wrong. Autry got 13,000 likes out of it.