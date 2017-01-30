Man survives after pole smashes right through his windshield

TSoul competes in the Top 11 on 'The Voice'

TSoul competes in the Top 11 on 'The Voice'

A man survived after crashing into a pole in Henrico's Highland Springs area, causing it to snap in half and smash through his windshield.

The crash happened around 10:52 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of South Holly Avenue, near East Beale Street. The car went into a ditch and crashed into the pole.

About 5,900 customers were out of power at one point, but the power was restored to all within 28 minutes, except for 300 customers.

Dominion said the remaining customers will have their power restored Monday afternoon once the pole is replaced.

Police aren't sure what caused the crash but have charged the driver with reckless driving. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12