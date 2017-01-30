Chesterfield mom: School didn't follow son's IEP

A Chesterfield mom says Chesterfield County Public Schools did not follow her seven-year-old son’s IEP (Individualized Education Program), causing him to fall four months behind.

Wyatt Taylor started his second-grade year at Bellwood Elementary School after moving to Chesterfield from Florida with his mother Maegon Lucke. Lucke says her son has autism, ADHD, speech and language impairments and learning problems. Because of Wyatt’s disabilities, he has an IEP.

"With Wyatt, he has a lot of accommodations that most children don't have," Lucke said. "Wyatt is supposed to have extra time for testing, he is supposed to be in a quiet room for testing and he's supposed to be tested one on one."

Wyatt is also supposed to have tests read to him because the seven-year-old can’t read. Lucke said none of these accommodations were followed by Wyatt’s teacher at Bellwood Elementary School. She said she began noticing something was wrong when Wyatt was failing all of his tests and quizzes.

"I gave [the test] to him, and he got a 100 percent with me," Lucke said. "I’m like, 'Wyatt honey, what happened? Why didn't you get this in school?' 'Well, I couldn't focus, I couldn't hear,' he said."

Lucke says Wyatt told her that he took the test in a room full of people, and it wasn't read to him. Lucke set up a day to observe her son at school where she says she asked Wyatt's second-grade teacher why his tests weren't being administered properly.

"She’s like, 'I don’t have the resources, and I don't have the time to accommodate your son,'" Lucke said.

Lucke says she requested a new teacher for Wyatt, only to be told there was no one else. Lucke said she asked for her son to be taken out of that classroom and says the school obliged but had him sit in the main office doing nothing.

Lucke said she threatened to call NBC12, and that’s when the school put Wyatt into a new classroom with a new teacher.

"As soon as I did that, boom! The principal called me, [and] they had a teacher out of the blue that could accommodate Wyatt," Lucke said.

Since the change, Wyatt's grades have improved, as he continues to re-take every exam failed from September through December.

Lucke claims, even after all that happened, as far as she knows, the teacher involved was not reprimanded, despite not following a federal mandate.

We reached out to the Chesterfield School District and received this statement:

Student privacy rights prohibit us from commenting on individual student matters. However, the school division works diligently to implement IEPs so that all students have access to appropriate educational services.

