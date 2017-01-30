Chesterfield man dies at hospital after South Richmond shooting

Investigators were on the scene Monday morning following Sunday night's shooting. (Source: NBC12)

A death investigation is underway in Richmond after a man died Sunday night after showing up at the hospital.

A Richmond police spokesperson says 21-year-old Mikequan Blakey, of Chesterfield, arrived at Chippenham Hospital just after 10:45 p.m. He was pronounced dead at 10:55 p.m.

A report minutes earlier of random gunfire in the 1000 block of Forestview School Drive helped officers identify where Blakey was shot.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

