Miss USA, VSU graduate Deshauna Barber, finishes 9th in Miss Universe

Barber is a 2011 graduate of Virginia State University and the first woman actively serving in the United States Army while competing in the pageant.

Miss France was ultimately crowned Miss Universe last night at the pageant, which was held in the Philippines.

Barber is from Washington, D.C. and won the Miss USA pageant in June, beating contestants from Virginia, Alabama, California, Georgia, Connecticut, Missouri, Arkansas, South Dakota, and Hawaii in the final round.

Deshauna was born in Columbus, Georgia, but due to her father's military career, she relocated multiple times to states including, North Carolina, Nebraska, Minnesota, Virginia, and finally to Washington, D.C.

During her time in the Commonwealth, she attended Virginia State University in Ettrick, where she graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Business Management in 2011.

Deshauna eventually moved to Washington D.C. where she is currently working as an IT Analyst for the U.S. Department of Commerce.

Being the daughter of a retired Army Master Sergeant, Deshauna decided to join the Army.

She commissioned as a Quartermaster Officer in 2011 and is currently a Logistics Commander for the 988th Quartermaster Detachment Unit at Fort Meade, Maryland.

In her bio on the Miss USA website, Deshauna said she has a passion to serve the men and women in the U.S. military, specifically focusing her platform on PTSD treatment for soldiers returning from deployments and suicide prevention in the Armed Forces.

Although I did not walk away with the #MissUniverse crown, I am leaving with 85 new friends + new sister/roommate! Congratulations Iris!! pic.twitter.com/eP0k6mCFBa — Deshauna Barber (@MissUSA) January 30, 2017

