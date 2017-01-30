61-year-old Henrico man identified as victim in domestic-related shooting

Henrico police have identified the man killed in a domestic-related shooting in Glen Allen on Friday.

Officers found 61-year-old George Quarles Jones Jr., of Henrico, suffering from a gunshot wound in the 4600 block of Francistown Road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting happened around 7:50 p.m.

Jamare Maurice Jones, 23, of Henrico, was charged with one count of second-degree murder.

Jones is currently being held at the Henrico County Jail.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12