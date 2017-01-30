Chesterfield man charged with reckless driving in deadly Nottoway crash

Virginia State Police have charged a Chesterfield man involved in a deadly two-vehicle crash in Nottoway with reckless driving.

The crash happened around 8:10 a.m. Monday at Route 40 and Route 750.

State Police said a Jeep Patriot was heading south on Route 750 when the driver stopped at the Route 40 intersection. The driver of the Jeep Patriot continued through the intersection and struck a Jeep Liberty heading west on Route 40, causing it to spin sideways off the right side of the road and strike a tree.

The driver of the Jeep Liberty -- 52-year-old Cathy J. Lentz of Stoney Creek -- died from her injuries in the crash.

The driver of the Jeep Patriot -- 24-year-old Joshua M. Scott of Chesterfield -- was charged with reckless driving.

The State Police crash reconstruction team is assisting with the crash, which remains under investigation.

