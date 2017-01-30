Chesterfield man charged with reckless driving in deadly Nottoway crash

A chaotic scene at an apartment complex is under investigation after a fight led to some angry residents using their vehicles as weapons.More >>
A chaotic scene at an apartment complex is under investigation after a fight led to some angry residents using their vehicles as weapons.More >>
A Manakin Sabot man claimed his $1 million prize after matching the first five numbers in the May 2 Mega Millions drawing.More >>
A Manakin Sabot man claimed his $1 million prize after matching the first five numbers in the May 2 Mega Millions drawing.More >>
A man who has spent more than 30 years behind bars for the murder of a Bedford County couple is getting new support for his release.More >>
A man who has spent more than 30 years behind bars for the murder of a Bedford County couple is getting new support for his release.More >>
A former deputy for Dinwiddie who is charged with sex crimes against a child was granted bond Wednesday, just a week after he was initially denied bond.More >>
A former deputy for Dinwiddie who is charged with sex crimes against a child was granted bond Wednesday, just a week after he was initially denied bond.More >>
The Goochland Sheriff's Office says that movie prop money is circulating in the region and that "typically, the last one holding (the fake money) takes the loss."More >>
The Goochland Sheriff's Office says that movie prop money is circulating in the region and that "typically, the last one holding (the fake money) takes the loss."More >>