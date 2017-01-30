2 people shot in Richmond's Northside - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

2 people shot in Richmond's Northside

By Megan Woo, Digital
Connect
Source: Google Maps Source: Google Maps
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

Two people were shot in Richmond's Northside on Sunday.

The shooting happened in the 1200 block of Highland View Avenue around 7 p.m.

The victims who were shot were driven to VCU Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are still investigating but do not have any suspect information.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly