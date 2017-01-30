2 people shot in Richmond's Northside

A Richmond couple is in for the fight of their lives, but they are not alone - the community rallied to bring them a special day they will not forget.More >>
Richmond police are asking for the public's help in finding a man who is believed to be a suspect "in a theft from a motor vehicle and credit card fraud in the Forest Hill neighborhood."More >>
The "separation agreement" between Richmond City Schools and Superintendent Dana Bedden breaks down the details of the school leader's severance package, and the fact that he cannot take any actions without School Board approval.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
This year's Friday Cheers season in Richmond will kick off May 5 with Lee Fields & The Expressions, along with Richmond’s very own KINGS.More >>
