Multiple crashes reported across Central VA

A crash in Chesterfield shut down both lanes of Courthouse Road near Powhite Parkway on Monday morning. (Source: NBC12)

The Virginia Department of Transportation says a multi-vehicle crash closed all north and southbound lanes of Courthouse Road near Powhite Parkway on Monday morning.

Information about the crash hasn't been released, but ice has been reported on several area roadways, mainly in Chesterfield.

This included an incident on Route 288 near the Powhite Parkway entrance.

Another crash was reported on Chippenham Parkway near Midlothian Turnpike.

VDOT also reported a crash on Midlothian Turnpike near 288.

In the city of Richmond, VDOT reported the right lane on the northbound side of Interstate 95, just south of Maury Street, was closed due to a crash. The right lane has since reopened, but there are still residual delays.

