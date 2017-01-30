People living north of Richmond are seeing snow

People who live north of Richmond are seeing snow on the ground Monday morning.

Snow is covering the sides of the road and the grassy sections next to it in Spotsylvania, Fredericksburg, and Stafford.

Most roads are clear, but drivers heading up to Washington, D.C. may hit some slick spots on the roads.

VDOT is advising drivers to take caution and drive a little slower on the roads.

A few school systems are closed or on a two-hour delay due to the snow.

