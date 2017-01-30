VDOT warns drivers about icy conditions on Rt. 288 N, near Powhi - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

VDOT warns drivers about icy conditions on Rt. 288 N, near Powhite Parkway

By Megan Woo, Digital
Connect
CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) -

VDOT is warning drivers about icy conditions on Route 288 northbound, near Powhite Parkway.

They say drivers should expect potential delays and are advising drivers to use caution when driving in wintry conditions.

State police are en route to the area.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly