Man found dead inside SUV in Richmond's Southside

VCU issued an alert at noon Wednesday for a gas leak on West Grace Street.More >>
VCU issued an alert at noon Wednesday for a gas leak on West Grace Street.More >>
The city of Richmond's Finance Department says it has found a way to reduce more than $1.1 million in expenditures to help balance the budget.More >>
The city of Richmond's Finance Department says it has found a way to reduce more than $1.1 million in expenditures to help balance the budget.More >>
Richmond police are asking for the public's help in finding a man who is believed to be a suspect "in a theft from a motor vehicle and credit card fraud in the Forest Hill neighborhood."More >>
Richmond police are asking for the public's help in finding a man who is believed to be a suspect "in a theft from a motor vehicle and credit card fraud in the Forest Hill neighborhood."More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
"13 Reasons Why" is a popular Netflix series about a high school student and the 13 tapes she leaves behind, detailing why she took her own life.More >>
"13 Reasons Why" is a popular Netflix series about a high school student and the 13 tapes she leaves behind, detailing why she took her own life.More >>