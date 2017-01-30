Man found dead inside SUV in Richmond's Southside

Police have identified the man found dead inside an SUV in Richmond's Southside.

The victim was identified as Joseph Boyle, 31, of Chesterfield.

Police received a call just after 9 p.m. Sunday for reports of shots fired at the Foxwood Apartments complex, followed by a vehicle crash in the 5000 block of Snead Road, near Broad Rock and Walmsley boulevards.

Officers found the SUV about 100 yards east of the entrance to the apartment complex, and they say the SUV drove off the roadway and hit a tree.

Boyle was shot, and his body was in the driver's seat. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

There are currently no details on a suspect.

